1/
Emaline "Tootie" Lawless
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emaline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emaline "Tootie" Lawless

Cincinnati - Emaline "Tootie" (nee Adams) Lawless of Cincinnati, OH. Went home to be with the Lord on October 11, 2020 at the age of 95. Born on December 7, 1924 in Pulaski County, KY. Beloved wife of the late Henry Lawless. Loving mother of Dixie (Jeff) Clark and Debbie (Rex) Downing. Caring grandmother of Dennis (Kathy) Corbett, Nicole (J.C.) Smith and Emily Clark. Proud great-grandmother of Dennis Michael Corbett, Carmen Williams, Paige Corbett and Brett William Henry Corbett. Great-great grandmother of several. Dear sister of the late Verlie Adams, Berl Adams-Hines, Ray, Ralph and Tad Adams and Marie Adams-Wilson. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and relatives. Services will be held on Saturday, October 17, 11AM at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, where friends will be received from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment, Graceland Memorial Gardens, Milford, OH. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
1668 State Route 28
Goshen, OH 45122
(513) 722-2430
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes Goshen Twp.-Milford-Batavia Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved