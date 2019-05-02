|
Emer Maria McCloy
Cincinnati - Emer Maria McCloy (nee O'Brien), 57, passed away April 29 after a long illness. Born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, she met and married Thomas Edward McCloy in Killiney, 32 years ago. They promptly moved to Cincinnati, saying farewell to her surviving sister and brothers, Deirdre (Gino) Mansi, John (Caroline) O'Brien, and Conor (Mary) O'Brien. Besides her husband, Emer leaves behind her children: Fiona Margaret (Kit) Higgs, Conor Thomas McCloy, and Maeve Elizabeth McCloy; along with many loving family members; 6 brothers-in-law, 6 sisters-in-law, 27 nieces and nephews, and many friends who were charmed by her fun-loving style and witty sayings. Emer was gifted with the "Blarney Eloquence" and was a joy to those she met. Emer had a wonderful career as an RN. She was educated in Dublin and Dun Laoghaire and upon her move to the States, she was welcomed at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, where she practiced for over 20 years. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, May 6, 10:00 AM at Our Lord Christ the King Church, Mt. Lookout. No visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Redwood, www.redwoodnky.org. Online condolences may be expressed at rohdefuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 2, 2019