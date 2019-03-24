Resources
Emeric W. Nordmeyer, O.F.M.

Albuquerque - Emeric W. Nordmeyer, O.F.M., age 91, died peacefully on Friday, March 15th at San Juan Diego Friary in Albuquerque. Born April 12, 1927 in Batesville, Indiana. He was ordained a priest in Oldenburg, Indiana in 1956. Upon ordination to the priesthood, Emeric began a lifetime of mission work in the Southwest.

He was preceded in death by his 2 brothers, John R. Nordmeyer and James W. Nordmeyer, and 1 sister, Virginia Graneto. He is survived by his brother Don Nordmeyer and his wife Tillie of Cincinnati, OH.

Funeral services for Father Emeric were conducted at Holy Family Church in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Thursday morning, March 21, 2019. He was buried in the Franciscan plot at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Albuquerque.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 24, 2019
