Emerson Cave
Delhi Twp. - beloved husband of the late Marian Cave (nee Jenks), loving father of Beverly A. Hildebrand, Linda (Timothy) Roddy, Sandra (Terry Elfers) Anderson and Michael (Theresa) Cave, grandfather of Jeffrey and Heather Hildebrand, Tara Hoffman, Erin Welling, Kelly Boshears, Shannon Marshall, Matthew and Kathryn Cave, great grandfather of Ethan, Nora, Gabriel, Emma, Dylan and Reese. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 age 92. Visitation Friday 10 AM until time of service at 11:30 AM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike. Memorials may be made to Shelter Point at Western Hills Retirement Center. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 24, 2019