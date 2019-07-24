Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Pike
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Pike
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emerson Cave
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emerson Cave

Add a Memory
Emerson Cave

Delhi Twp. - beloved husband of the late Marian Cave (nee Jenks), loving father of Beverly A. Hildebrand, Linda (Timothy) Roddy, Sandra (Terry Elfers) Anderson and Michael (Theresa) Cave, grandfather of Jeffrey and Heather Hildebrand, Tara Hoffman, Erin Welling, Kelly Boshears, Shannon Marshall, Matthew and Kathryn Cave, great grandfather of Ethan, Nora, Gabriel, Emma, Dylan and Reese. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 age 92. Visitation Friday 10 AM until time of service at 11:30 AM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike. Memorials may be made to Shelter Point at Western Hills Retirement Center. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now