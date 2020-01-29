Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Cold Spring, KY
View Map
Resources
Emil Adams Obituary
Emil Adams

Alexandria - Emil Vern Adams, age 91, of Alexandria, KY passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at St. Elizabeth, Fort Thomas, KY. Emil was employed as an inspector for General Electric for 36 years until his retirement. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Cold Spring, KY. He was preceded in death by "the most beautiful woman in Campbell County" his wife of 46 years, Betty Adams (nee Poe). He is survived by two daughters, Janet Hartig (Richard) and Kathy Adams; two grandsons, Artie Hartig and Danny Hartig (Nichole); great-grandson, Ben Hartig. Visitation will be held Monday, February 3rd from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 4th at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church of Cold Spring, KY. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020
