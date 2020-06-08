Emil Volponi
Cheviot - Emil V. "Buzzy" Volponi, beloved husband of the late Helen R "Mickey" Phipps Volponi, loving father of Carol (Jim) Koetters, the late Kathy (Andy) Volpenhein and the late Margaret (Larry) Burkhart, grandfather of Dana, Eric, Nick, Evan, Samantha, the late David and the late Sandy, great grandfather of 5, great-great grandfather of 6. US Army Veteran. Retired Kroger Warehouse Employee. Died, Monday, June 8, 2020 age 96. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Thursday 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM. Social distance requirements allow 32 persons in the funeral home during visitation. Please be prepared to wait in line. Masks are encouraged. Private funeral services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Cincinnati, 4310 Cooper Rd, Cincinnati (45242) or the Salvation Army, 114 East Central Pkwy, Cincinnati (45202). Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.