Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Community of The Good Shepherd
8815 Kemper Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Dr. Emilita Nee Fuentes Torres Obituary
Dr. Emilita, nee Fuentes, Torres

Cincinnati - Torres, Dr. Emilita, nee Fuentes, age 75, passed away Feb. 12, 2020, beloved wife of Dr. Carlos S. Torres, Jr., beloved mother of Dr. Melissa (Dr. Robert0 Wallace, Mariellen Torres (Laura Gersch) and Dr. Pia Torres (Scott Verrill), dear sister of Virgilio Fuentes and the late Felicisimo Fuentes, sister-in-law of Nelia Ester Fuentes, loving grandmother of Ethan, Cameron & Eva Wallace, Nico & Ezra Gersch-Torres and Phoebe & Maxwell Verrill. Visitation Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45249 on Monday, Feb. 17, 9:30-11:30 A.M. followed by a 12:00 Mass at the Community of The Good Shepherd, 8815 Kemper Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45249. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to ALS Asscociation of Southwest Ohio. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
