Cincinnati - Emily G. Ingram passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 in Floyd Knobs, IN at the age of 99. She was born in Carthage, MO on May 3, 1921. On Dec, 2, 1943, she married Gordon B. Ingram in Cincinnati where she had two children, Gail Ann and Connie Joanne. Emily is survived by daughter Connie Ingram Hotmer. Family will hold a private graveside service on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Spring Grove Cemetery.









