Emily L. "Lynn" Brockman
Emily "Lynn" L. Brockman

Emily "Lynn" L. Brockman (nee Keyes) loving wife of James "Jim" E. Brockman, mother of the late Andrew Wayne, step-mother of Robert A. Brockman, beloved daughter of Anna (the late Bill) Kuhn and the late Wayne Keyes, dear sister of Phillip Keyes, caring grandmother of Elizabeth Grace, also survived by one niece, five nephews, and many aunts and uncles. Died May 23, 2020 at age 51. Residence Batavia, OH. Visitation at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Thur. May 28, from 10-11 AM. Service Private. Memorials to Christ Hospital, LVAD Clinic.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 23 to May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
