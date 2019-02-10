|
Alexandria - Emily Ann Von Holle (nee Zimmer), age 91, of Alexandria, KY passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Colonel A.E. "Bob" Von Holle. Emily is survived by her children, Christina Young (Mike Young), Mari Grace Torgerson (Ken), Lt. Colonel James Redden Von Holle (USAA) (Jayne) and Lt. Colonel Joseph C. Von Holle (USAF) (Laura); brother, Bill Zimmer; 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 and Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pk. Fort Wright, KY 41017) from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will take place the following day, Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at St. Agnes Church beginning at 11:30 AM. Burial will immediately follow at St. John Cemetery (Ft. Mitchell, KY). Memorial contributions are suggested to - P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or any Veterans/First Responders . Online condolences can be left at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 10, 2019