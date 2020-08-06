Emily Whiting Johann
Cincinnati - Emily Whiting Johann passed away peacefully, surrounded by her beloved children on August 3, 2020. She is preceded in death by her cherished husband, Walter Johann; parents, Madelyn and Richard Whiting and her sister, Lynn Whiting Roy. She is survived by her children with her former husband, Siegfried Sieber: Karen Sieber, Linda Sieber Doyle and Eric (Tracey) Sieber and by the children from her second chapter in life with Walter: Laura (David) Gerberick, Beth Petrie and Ted (Pam) Johann. She is also survived by her pride and joy, 15 grandchildren: Emilie Doyle, Katie Doyle, Katie Hays, Abby Hays, Cameron Sieber, Carly Sieber, Ben Gerberick, Reid Gerberick, Bobby Gerberick, Will Petrie, Liza Petrie, John Petrie, Grace Petrie, Peter Johann and Zane Johann. She is also survived by her current companion, Richard Hall. Emily's greatest joys came from celebrating the successes of her children and grandchildren, from spending time at 'my blue heaven', an Adams County farm where she and her children spent summers, and then vacationing in Michigan each summer with Walter, their adult children and their 15 grandchildren. Emily grew up in Cincinnati and attended Doughtery School and The Ohio State University where she was President of the 1955 Pledge Class of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. In her 20s she was a sought after model for Gidding Jenny and Pogues. She was a member and President of New Members of the Junior League of Cincinnati and she developed and coordinated the volunteer tutoring program at Kilgour Elementary School - a program that to this day continues to support children's academic development. As she moved into the second chapter of her life, one of her greatest adventures was being the House Mother at the Kappa Alpha Theta house on the UC campus where she was 'mom' to over 100 girls guiding them in their endeavors. Her most impressive career was the daunting yet rewarding task of raising her children and coordinating their very active athletic and social lives. Moyer Place was 'that' house - the one where all friends gathered and she was always welcoming to her many 'adopted' children as she was Mom to many. The family will hold a private service of interment at The Church of the Redeemer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Learning Grove, 333 Madison Avenue, Covington, KY 41011 or www.learning-grove.org
Online condolences may be expressed at rohdefuneral.com
