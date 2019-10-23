|
|
Emma Carol Brown
Bardstown - A Bardstown resident, Miss Emma Carol Brown, age 72, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the University of Louisville Hospital. She was born on May 12, 1947 in Covington to the late Edward and Gladys Hamm Brown. Emma was a retired teacher from the Jefferson County Board of Education and a former teacher for Nelson County Board of Education. She was a member of the Nelson Christian Church and was one of the founding members of the church.
Emma is survived by 2 sisters, Mary(Mark) Avery of Erlanger, Barbara Brown of Edgewood, 3 brothers, Kenneth Edward Brown of Edgewood, Ernest W. (Lisa) Brown of Villa Hills, Clifton (Terri) E. Brown of Ft, Wright. She is also survived by 1 niece, 4 nephews and 4 great nephews and 2 great nieces
Funeral services for Miss Emma Brown will be 1:00pm, Friday, October 25, 2019 at Nelson Christian Church with Pastor Mark Mobley officiating with Bro. Mike Bradford and Dr. Tom Mobley co-officiating. A private burial will follow at a later date. Visitation will be at the church Friday from 10:00am until time of service at 1:00pm. Contributions may go to Nelson Christian Church in memory of Emma Brown. The Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019