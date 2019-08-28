Services
Don Catchen & Son Funeral Home
3525 Dixie Hwy
Elsmere, KY 41018
(859) 342-4040
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
8:30 AM
Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption
1140 Madison Ave
Covington, KY
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption
1140 Madison Ave
Covington, KY
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption
1140 Madison Ave
Covington, KY
Emma Hollis


1918 - 2019
Emma Hollis Obituary
Emma Hollis

Covington - Hollis, Emma Martha, 100, of Covington, passed away August 26, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood, Ky. Mrs. Hollis was the President of the Ladies Society of the Cathedral, spent 30 years on the Merit Board for Covington Fire and Police Departments, president of the American Legion #166, Life Member of VFW #6009, and in the St. Francis 3rd Order. retired 26 yr. Girl Scout Leader. Mrs. Emma retired as a medical Assistant for St. Elizabeth and Private Duty. Member of St. Mary Cathedral. She is Preceded by her Parents; Fred and Beatrice Manogin, Husband; Henry Hollis Sr.(1966), Son; Henry Hollis Jr.(2008), Brother; Ozell Manogin, Sister; Mary Ellen Smith (2001), Mrs. Emma is Survived by her Son; Fred Hollis of Covington, Daughter; Rosa Lou Hollis Bird of Taylor Mill, Sister; Anna Marie Manogin of Marshall, Texas 2 Grandchildren, 1 Great Grandchild. Visitation will be August 30, 2019 from 9:00 - 10:30 Am at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption, a Rosary Service will begin at 8:30. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 Am. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, Ky.. In Lieu of Flowers, Please make donations to the Cathedral Endowment Fund.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 28, 2019
