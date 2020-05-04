Emma Lou (Kinman) Ryan



Emma Lou (Kinman) Ryan died on May 3, 2020 in Edgewood, KY due to complications following infection from COVID-19. She was 89.



She was born on May 6, 1930 in Williamstown, KY to her parents, Benjamin and Lee Etta (Hall) Kinman. She graduated from Williamstown High School in 1947 and married Earl LaVerne Ryan, a veteran of the war in Europe, in 1948.



She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Janice (Wellbrock) Ryan of Cincinnati, OH; Tim and Dorothy (Hinton) Ryan of Villa Hills, KY, and Pat and Susan (Ruckman) Ryan of Farmer City, IL, and her daughters and sons-in-law, Shauna Ryan and Glenn Sterling of Villa Hills, KY, Tracy and Scott Ashworth of Union, KY, and Kerry Ryan and Dion Cross of Independence, KY, 22 Grandchildren, and 25 Great-Grandchildren.



Emma Lou was a wonderful cook and hosted countless family gatherings, never sitting down to eat while there were others to be served. She was a cancer survivor. Her name was derived from her grandmothers' names, Emma Susannah (Simpson) Hall and Mary Louisa (Roland) Kinman. Emma Lou was a lifelong Democrat and the Kinman family was, and is, active in Kentucky Democrat party politics and civic life.



She was preceded in death by her husband Verne and her brothers, Astor B., Harold, and Jesse.



Due to the restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Memorials are suggested to the St. Elizabeth Hospice Center, 483 South Loop Rd., Edgewood, KY 41017.









