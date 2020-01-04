|
Emma Lynn Kozma
Mason - has left her mark on the world. She passed away one week before her 1st birthday. Emma will forever be loved and cherished by: parents, Joal and Lisa (nee Venning) Kozma; brother, Jak Kozma; grandparents, Jak & Colleen Kozma, Robert (Jenny) Venning and Ann Marie Mann; and many loving family members. Visitation Wednesday, January 8, from 2PM until Celebration of Life at 3PM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, OH 45040. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Dragonfly Foundation. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for her story.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020