Isle of Palms, SC - Emma M. Brinkman of Isle of Palms, South Carolina formerly of Loveland, Ohio. Beloved wife of the late John C. Brinkman. Loving mother of Connie (Ollie) Oliver, Nancy (Joseph) Sechler, and the late Donna Ziegler. Proud grandmother of seven grandchildren. Dear sister of two deceased sisters. Passed away June 23, 2019 at the age of 89. Family and friends will be received from 10-11 a.m. on Monday July 1 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Avenue, Loveland, Ohio 45140, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Interment Graceland Memorial Gardens. Donations in memory of Emma may be directed to the Roper Hospice of Charleston, South Carolina.
www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 30, 2019