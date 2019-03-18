|
Emma M. Neff
Bethel - Emma M. Neff, age 89 of Bethel, died March 16, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Carl E. "Speedy" Neff and devoted sister of Kenneth and Dwight Ries and the late William Ries, Lorna Gulat, and Owen Ries. Funeral service will be held at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Thursday, March 21 at 1 pm. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday from 12 to 1 pm. If desired, memorials may be directed to Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care. www.tpwhite.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 18, 2019