Emma Oliver
Ludlow - Emma Oliver, 88, of Ludlow, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at her residence. She was a member of St. Ann's Church. Emma was a loving mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She also loved going out to eat. Emma was preceded in death by her parents, John and Rebecca Bertke and twin-sister, Mary Lee Romito. Survivors include her sons, Johnny Cole of Villa Hills, Gary Cole of Florence; daughter, Lisa (Jeff) Gaiser; sister, Irma Morgan of Ft. Wright; 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 services are private and at the convenience of the family. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020