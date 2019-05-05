Services
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
7:00 PM
1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Emmett Wayne Obituary
Emmett Wayne

Green Township - Emmett Marshall Wayne, 95, April 30, 2019. Loving husband of Shirley Wayne (nee Joachimi), devoted father of Randy (Lyndee), Russell (Pattie) Wayne & Stephanie (Bill) Clark, loving grandfather of Jordan, Samuel, Carly, Tyler, Denin, Samantha, Karlee, Matthew, John, Leah, Shannon, Garrett, loving gr. grandfather of Addison, Emmett, Harvey, Joanna, Landon, Scarlett, Violet, Theodore & Callie, beloved son of the late Alta L. (nee Guild) & Emmett W. Wayne, dear brother of Wanda Dornette & Lois Butler. Mr. Wayne was a US Army veteran of WWII. Visitation Tue., May 7, 4 PM until time of memorial service at 7 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. Memorials, if so desired, to Living Church of God, 2301 Crown Centre Dr, Charlotte, NC 28227 or , c/o the funeral home. dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 5, 2019
