Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dayspring Church of God
1060 Smiley Ave.
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Dayspring Church of God
1060 Smiley Ave.
View Map
Emmitt Cunningham Sr.

Emmitt Cunningham Sr. Obituary
Emmitt Cunningham, Sr.

Cincinnati - Emmitt Cunningham, Sr., age 75, passed September 2, 2019 in West Chester. He is survived by his devoted wife, Ruby Cunningham; loving father of Emmitt, Jr., Marlissa Cunningham, Marcell Jones (Edward) and the late Marsha Cunningham; dear brother of Lee Paige, Levi (Karen) and Sylvester Cunningham, Mary Tate, Barbara Pearson, Magalene Melton and Liz Turner; also survived by 3 grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral service Saturday 11:00am at Dayspring Church of God, 1060 Smiley Ave. Visitation 10-11am. Interment Spring Grove Cemetery. Arrangements by Thompson, Hall and Jordan Funeral Home. Please view and sign his registry at www.thompsonhalljordan.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 5, 2019
