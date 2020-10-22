Eric James "Rick" Hancock
Walton - Eric James "Rick" Hancock, of Walton, KY passed away surrounded by his loving family after a yearlong courageous battle with liver cancer on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the age of 68. He was born at Our Lady of Mercy Hospital in Mariemont, OH on February 24, 1952; the son of the late John Edward "Jack" and Lucille Hancock. Rick was the founder and owner of Hancock Drain Service, Inc. He was a volunteer fireman, working with search and rescue during the Beverly Hills Supper Club Fire. That event garnered him the Medal of Valor, a distinction given out to only a select few. In his free time, Rick enjoyed being outdoors, whether that be working in his own yard or relaxing while fishing and camping. He was a hard worker who always found things to tinker with. Rick had a big heart and was a very giving person. His greatest joy, however, came from spending time with his family, friends and his dogs who he deeply cherished. Rick was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Kim Hancock and one sister, Kathleen Whisner. Those surviving to carry on Rick's legacy include his devoted and loving wife of 45 years, Donna (née Strickley) Hancock; children, Jeanette (Travis) Simpson, Eric Hancock and Justin (Jennifer) Hancock; siblings, Mark Hancock, Eileen Lynch, Patty Schweitzer, Leslie Renner, Janine Sharp, Michelle Moxley, and Renee Baker; grandchildren, Owen Simpson, Luke Simpson, Anna Simpson, Ella Hancock and Brody Hancock; his faithful four legged companions, Zoe, Simon and Bebe; as well as many other close relatives and friends who are now emptier upon his passing. A celebratory memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 3285 Mills Road, Taylor Mill, KY 41015. Father Jeff VonLehmen will preside over the service. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that all expressions of sympathy be directed toward the Point of Arc of Northern Kentucky, 104 W Pike St, Covington, KY 41011, DCCH Center for Children & Families, 75 Orphanage Rd, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017, Women's Crisis Center, 3580 Hargrave Dr., Hebron, KY 41048, and/or Transitions-Grateful Life Center, 305 Pleasure Isle Drive, Erlanger, KY 41017. For directions, to leave a condolence message for the family or share a fond memory of Rick, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com
