Eric Nielsen
Cincinnati - Eric Christian Nielsen, age 99, passed away on May 22, 2020. Devoted husband to Suzanne Nielsen nee Krehbiel, loving father of Susan (Doug) Brengle and Carolyn (Steve) Jones, cherished grandfather of Eric, DJ, and Billy Brengle, Ben (Whitney) Jones, Jennifer Jones, and Kate (Will) Romanowicz, great-grandfather of Samantha and Josephine, Oliver and Stella. Rick loved his life, family and friends and most especially, Sue, his wife of 66 years. He was a gentleman in every way. He loved people and was kind to everyone. With every person he encountered, he inevitably brought a smile to their face. He had impeccable manners and was always immaculately dressed. We used to joke that he mowed the lawn in a coat, tie and wingtip shoes. As a lifelong Cincinnatian, he attended Withrow High School, graduated from University of Cincinnati, and served in World War II in the U.S. Army Air Forces in the Pacific. He was a good citizen, generous with both his time and money, serving on the boards of Boys Club of Cincinnati, Beech Acres Parenting Center, Deaconess Hospital, Knox Presbyterian Church, Cincinnati Automobile Club, and many others. He was an accomplished and respected businessman. He devoted his work life to building up two successful businesses with his brother, Dime... the Nielsen Lithographing Company and Sentry Savings and Loan. Eric was active, vital, interested, engaged, and self-sufficient for almost 100 years. People who knew him would say, "I want to be like Rick!" Eric changed the lives of those around him. He was both a leader and a cheerleader. We learned a lot from Dad. He was an extraordinary role model, teaching us not with words, but by his actions. He taught us to be empathetic, generous, patient, non-judgmental, compassionate, hardworking, to put others first, not to complain, to do what is right, support your family and friends and to love unconditionally. Rick so looked forward to his 100th birthday. Let's all raise a toast to him on June 23rd and remember the good times and the joy he brought to us all. Services will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Beech Acres Parenting Center or Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Condolences can be made at www.springgrove.org.
Cincinnati - Eric Christian Nielsen, age 99, passed away on May 22, 2020. Devoted husband to Suzanne Nielsen nee Krehbiel, loving father of Susan (Doug) Brengle and Carolyn (Steve) Jones, cherished grandfather of Eric, DJ, and Billy Brengle, Ben (Whitney) Jones, Jennifer Jones, and Kate (Will) Romanowicz, great-grandfather of Samantha and Josephine, Oliver and Stella. Rick loved his life, family and friends and most especially, Sue, his wife of 66 years. He was a gentleman in every way. He loved people and was kind to everyone. With every person he encountered, he inevitably brought a smile to their face. He had impeccable manners and was always immaculately dressed. We used to joke that he mowed the lawn in a coat, tie and wingtip shoes. As a lifelong Cincinnatian, he attended Withrow High School, graduated from University of Cincinnati, and served in World War II in the U.S. Army Air Forces in the Pacific. He was a good citizen, generous with both his time and money, serving on the boards of Boys Club of Cincinnati, Beech Acres Parenting Center, Deaconess Hospital, Knox Presbyterian Church, Cincinnati Automobile Club, and many others. He was an accomplished and respected businessman. He devoted his work life to building up two successful businesses with his brother, Dime... the Nielsen Lithographing Company and Sentry Savings and Loan. Eric was active, vital, interested, engaged, and self-sufficient for almost 100 years. People who knew him would say, "I want to be like Rick!" Eric changed the lives of those around him. He was both a leader and a cheerleader. We learned a lot from Dad. He was an extraordinary role model, teaching us not with words, but by his actions. He taught us to be empathetic, generous, patient, non-judgmental, compassionate, hardworking, to put others first, not to complain, to do what is right, support your family and friends and to love unconditionally. Rick so looked forward to his 100th birthday. Let's all raise a toast to him on June 23rd and remember the good times and the joy he brought to us all. Services will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Beech Acres Parenting Center or Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Condolences can be made at www.springgrove.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 24 to May 25, 2020.