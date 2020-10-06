1/1
Eric Schweikert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eric Schweikert

Rabbit Hash - Eric Alan Schweikert aka "Schwank", 34, of Rabbit Hash, KY, passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

Eric was a jack of all trades and someone who enjoyed being with friends and family. He was always tinkering and working on something, but when he wasn't doing that he would be spending time in the outdoors or at Red River Gorge.

Eric was preceded in death by his father, Karl Alan Schweikert; his paternal grandparents, Joe and Janie Schweikert; his maternal grandparents, Gerald and Lillian Warndorf; and his cousin, Christopher Tyler Warndorf.

He is survived by his loving parents, Cindy (Paul) Ankenbauer of Rabbit Hash, KY; his brothers, Andrew and Beau Ankenbauer, and Alex and Karsen Schweikert. Eric also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, October, 9, 2020 at 4:00PM at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Burlington, KY.

In lieu of sending flowers, please make memorial donations to:

Red River Gorge Climbers Coalition, Kentucky's Red River Gorge National Forest Foundation.

Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved