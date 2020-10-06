Eric Schweikert
Rabbit Hash - Eric Alan Schweikert aka "Schwank", 34, of Rabbit Hash, KY, passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
Eric was a jack of all trades and someone who enjoyed being with friends and family. He was always tinkering and working on something, but when he wasn't doing that he would be spending time in the outdoors or at Red River Gorge.
Eric was preceded in death by his father, Karl Alan Schweikert; his paternal grandparents, Joe and Janie Schweikert; his maternal grandparents, Gerald and Lillian Warndorf; and his cousin, Christopher Tyler Warndorf.
He is survived by his loving parents, Cindy (Paul) Ankenbauer of Rabbit Hash, KY; his brothers, Andrew and Beau Ankenbauer, and Alex and Karsen Schweikert. Eric also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, October, 9, 2020 at 4:00PM at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Burlington, KY.
In lieu of sending flowers, please make memorial donations to:
Red River Gorge Climbers Coalition, Kentucky's Red River Gorge National Forest Foundation.
