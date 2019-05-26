Services
Moore Family Funeral Homes
225 Spring St
Batavia, OH 45103
(513) 732-2221
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Louis Church
210 N Broadway St
Owensville, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Louis Church
210 N Broadway St
Owensville, OH
View Map
Batavia - Schulte, Erich resident of Batavia, 05/23/19 at the age of 89. Born in Germany. Husband of 60 years to Mary Etta (nee Vuotto) Schulte. Loving father of Susan (Mark) Bradley, Joan (Stan) Hutton, and Eric Schulte. Brother of Maria Menke and the late August, Henry, Elizabeth, Agnes and Paula. Cherished Grandfather of Krista (Chris) Rose, Kayla Schulte, Tanner (Jessica) Schulte, and Katie Hutton. Great grandfather of Thomas Schulte. Family will greet Family and Friends Tuesday May 28th 9:30AM at St. Louis Church, 210 N Broadway St, Owensville, OH 45160. Kolping Prayers to be given before Mass of Christin Burial at 11AM. Memorials may be directed to St. Louis Church, or Father David Hiller Endowment Fund, 10235 Mill Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 26, 2019
