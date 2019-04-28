Services
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
View Map
Erika Snyder Obituary
Erika Snyder

California - Erika Elisabeth Snyder (nee Stark), 80, of California, KY, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at The Season @ Alexandria. Erika was retired and a former Dental Hygienist. She was a member of First Twelve Mile Baptist Church of California, KY and a member of the Campbell County Senior Citizens Center. Erika loved to play bingo and she was a very aggressive player. Erika was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Louis Snyder; son, Steven Snyder and a granddaughter, Kathie Martin. She is survived by two daughters, Katharina Snyder Franzen and Lisa (Dave) Heflin; sister, Tillie (Walter) Mensch; grandchildren, William (Jennifer) Helton and Buddy (Amy) Martin; great-grandchildren: Emily Martin, Austin Martin, Julie Charles, Bryan Recek and Ashten Helton; niece, Heidi Mensch. Visitation Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Alexandria Funeral Home, Alexandria, KY from 10:00 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 PM. Interment in the Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, KY. Memorials are suggested to The Season @ Alexandria 7341 E Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, KY 41001. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 28, 2019
