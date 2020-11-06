1/1
Ernest "Sonny" Applegate Jr.
Ernest "Sonny" Applegate, Jr.

Covington - 70, went to his heavenly home on November 4, 2020, while surrounded by family. Sonny was a proud United States Marine and Vietnam Veteran. His bravery during the Vietnam War earned him the Purple Heart. He was a life-time member of Marshall-Schildmeyer VFW Post 6095, and a HERO in his own right. Sonny was preceded in death by his mother and father, Mary Phyllis and Ernest Applegate, Sr. of Latonia; sisters Brenda Kiser of Frankfort, Beverly Holt and brother James Applegate of Latonia. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Leah Applegate; step son, Dennis Parsons, of Florida; grandchildren, Dustin Parsons and Nickie Roller; great-grandchildren, Austin, Justin, Andrea and Braden Parsons; sisters, Margena Applegate of KY, Bonnie Applegate-Crawford of OH, Pam Schnitzler of OH and Sandena Byrd of OH; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. A special thank you to St. Elizabeth Home Hospice along with Deena Gilliam and Meg Neff, for their wonderful care of Sonny during his final days. Sonny is loved by many and will be missed by all. Visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 11 am until Funeral Service at 1 pm. Graveside service and military honors will immediately follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. In place of flowers, the family requests all donations go to: Marshall Schildmeyer VFW Post 6095, 343 East 47 Street, Covington, KY 41015. Please leave condolences at www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
NOV
11
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
NOV
11
Graveside service
Floral Hills Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
