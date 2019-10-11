|
Ernest C. "Ernie" Bishop beloved husband of Dianne L. Bishop (nee Zimmer) devoted father of Donna L. (Steve), Ed, Leslie and Debbie (Mike), dear brother of Mike and Jeannette, loving grandfather of Cameron, Abby, Sami, Alex, Nicholas and Kevin, also survived by several nieces and nephews. Died Oct. 10, 2019. Age 80 yrs. Resident of Anderson Twp.
Memorial Service at Armstrong Chapel United Methodist Church 5125 Drake Rd., Indian Hill on Monday Oct. 14, at 4 PM with reception to follow the service. Memorials to Armstrong Chapel. T. P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019