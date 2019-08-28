|
|
Ernest D. Stevens
- - Ernest D. Stevens died on Friday, August 23, 2019 of heart disease. Preceded in death by his brother, Martin Stevens. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Rose Zimbardo-Stevens; niece, Cindy Stevens-Postle and her family of Long Beach, Ca.; nephews, David (Toshia) Stevens family of Little Rock, AR., and Paul Williams, RN of San Jose, CA; friends, Mr. and Mrs. Randy Baker and their children, Cameron and Kailynn; Loyal friend of 50 years, F. Joseph "Joe" Landrum, of Cold Springs, KY. Mr. Stevens was Captain at the Maisonette restaurant for 26.5 years and an employee of the Cincinnati Country Club until 2003. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the . Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Cincinnati is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 28, 2019