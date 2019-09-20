|
|
Ernest "Gene" Eugene Wilson
Somerset - Ernest "Gene" Eugene Wilson, age 87, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at his residence.
Visitation will be on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.
His funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00am at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Mullins officiating. Burial will be at New Hope Cemetery.
You are welcome to view the obituary and send condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Gene Wilson.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 20 to Sept. 26, 2019