Services
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home - SOMERSET
1046 W HIGHWAY 80
Somerset, KY 42503
(606) 676-0071
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home - SOMERSET
1046 W HIGHWAY 80
Somerset, KY 42503
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Lake Cumberland Funeral Home - SOMERSET
1046 W HIGHWAY 80
Somerset, KY 42503
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Eugene "Gene" Wilson

Add a Memory
Ernest Eugene "Gene" Wilson Obituary
Ernest "Gene" Eugene Wilson

Somerset - Ernest "Gene" Eugene Wilson, age 87, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at his residence.

Visitation will be on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home.

His funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00am at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Mullins officiating. Burial will be at New Hope Cemetery.

You are welcome to view the obituary and send condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com

Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Gene Wilson.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 20 to Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now