Ernest Harold Meese MD
Cincinnati - Dr. Ernest Meese was a board certified Cardiovascular Surgeon who practiced in Cincinnati, Ohio.
He passed on June 4, 2019 at age 89 years old.
He was born June 23, 1929 in Bradford, PA. He subsequently attended the University of Buffalo, School of Medicine. As a medical student he met and married Margaret McHenry; a Registered Nurse at M. Filmore Hospital.
His surgical residency was performed at Kaleida Health System; M. Filmore Hospital in Buffalo, NY.
He subsequently attended his Fellowship in Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery at the US Naval Hospital in Norfolk, VA. He was a Naval Officer Surgeon for 4 years; retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Commander.
In 1965, he matriculated to Cincinnati, Ohio where he performed the first open-heart surgical procedure at Good Samaritan Hospital. He was affiliated with Good Samaritan, Bethesda North, Deaconess, Providence, Mercy Health-Western Hills, and St. George Hospitals. He was noted for his tireless dedication to his patients as he performed thousands of cardiac, thoracic, and pacemaker procedures during a surgical career in Cincinnati that spanned greater than 45 years. During the latter part of his career, he became a consultant in minimally invasive lung surgery, and taught this procedure to physicians throughout the United States.
He was a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and the American College of Cardiology.
He was a strong advocate of cancer prevention and lectured extensively on smoking prevention. He dedicated himself to assisting the charitable and health education goals of the and served as both the Hamilton County and Ohio State President.
He also had a passion for golf, boating, and travel. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan.
His death was preceded by his wife of 32 years; Margaret McHenry Meese. He is survived by their children: Contance Guinn, Roderick Meese, and Gregory Meese. He later remarried Rockell Meese and is further survived by their children Nathan Meese and Donyel Meese.
Burial was orchestrated by Weil Funeral Home on June 4, 2019. Memorial gifts for Ernest (Bud) Meese MD may be donated to the .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 23, 2019