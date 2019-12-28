Services
Ernest Hughes Obituary
Ernest Hughes

Felicity - 79 Years old of Felicity, Ohio, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. He is survived by his 3 Brothers: Paul (The Late Dottie) Hughes, Howard (Rosalyne) Hughes and the late Roy Hughes. 1 Sister: Rose Marie Lapthorn. Numerous Nieces, Nephews, Other Family and Friends. Funeral Services will be at the Charles H. McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union St., Felicity, Ohio 45120, on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 7:00 PM. Visitation will also be on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, also at the funeral home. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Please visit our webpage to leave condolences for the family: www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 8, 2020
