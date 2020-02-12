Services
Cold Spring - Ernest "Jack" McHugh, 85 of Cold Spring passed away February 6, 2020 at the Seasons of Alexandria. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Glenna. Jack is survived by his sons Kirk (Lori) McHugh and Todd McHugh, grandchildren Kyle, Clay, Max, and Griffin and one great-grandchild Paisley. Jack enjoyed all outdoor activities including hunting, fishing, and gardening and was an avid sports fan with particular interest in the Reds, Bengals, UK, Xavier, and UC. Visitation will be held Friday February 21, 2020 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made in Jack's name to the P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 (http://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html). Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020
