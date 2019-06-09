|
|
Dr. Ernest Muntz
Cincinnati - Dr. Ernest Gordon Muntz, age 95, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Marjorie Corinne Wilson Muntz. They had three children, Carolyn Crosthwaite (Hal) of Denville, NJ; Deborah Krehbiel (Tuck) of Cincinnati, OH; and Dr. Howard G. Muntz (Dr. Barbara Goff) of Seattle, WA; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Born in Buffalo, NY to the Reverend J. Palmer Muntz and Laura Estelle Wedekindt Muntz, he attended Buffalo public schools, graduating from South Park High School. He attended Wheaton College (IL) but in 1942 he volunteered to serve in the Army Air Corps. He was a commissioned officer and saw service in the Philippine Islands and Okinawa, a part of the Greatest Generation. He stayed in the active reserve, working with the AF ROTC and as a liaison officer for the newly established US Air Force Academy until he retired as a full colonel after 31 years of active and reserve duty. After the end of the war, he returned to graduate from Wheaton College in 1948 and then went on to earn a PhD in History from the University of Rochester. He served on the faculties of Blue Mountain College (MS); Union University (TN) and the University of Cincinnati where he became Dean of Raymond Walters College (now UC Blue Ash) in 1969 and retired from that position in 1990. He is still the longest serving dean in that college's history. Dr. Muntz is a past president of the Literary Club of Cincinnati. In his retirement years he traveled widely, stepping foot on all seven continents. He will join his wife in the Big Ridge Cemetery near Glenville, NC where she was born. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Student Scholarship Fund at UC Blue Ash (formerly Raymond Walters College): University of Cincinnati Foundation, PO Box 19970, Cincinnati, OH 45219 with Gift IMO Dr. Ernie Muntz in the memo line.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 9, 2019