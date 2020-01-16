Services
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
View Map
Green Township - Ernest R. Brockman, Jr., beloved husband of Dana L. Brockman (Nee Surber) for 40 years. Loving father of Elizabeth Brockman. Dear brother of Kathy (the late Carl) Allgeier and brother in law of Steve (Sandi) Surber and Kathy (Mike) Wagner. Also survived by his nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 63 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on Tuesday from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Christian Blessing 10:00AM on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Elder High School Annual Fund, 3900 Vincent Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45205. Www.bjmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020
