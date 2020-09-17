Ernest Scott Snyder
Edgewood - Ernest Scott Snyder, 55, of Edgewood, passed away August 16, 2020. He is survived by his wife Lauren Snider, his children Robert, Stephen, Lauren Marie, and Erin Nicole Snyder, his sister Stephanie Matherly, his parents, Stephen and Elaine Snyder, his in-laws, Dr. Bruce and Marjorie Snider, along with his nephews, Stephen Alexander and Anderson Walker Matherly.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Bernheim Arboretum. PO Box 130, Clermont, KY 40110 or charity of choice
.
SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOMES is serving the family. swindler-currinfh.com