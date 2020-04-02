|
Ernest T. Hahn
Florence - Ernest T. Hahn of Florence, KY died at his residence Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the age of 81.
He was the son of the late Morgan Lovell and Mary Geneva Miller Hahn, he was retired principal for the Walton Verona Elementary School, and a member and former deacon of the Florence Baptist Church and member of the First Baptist Church of Naples, FL. He was united in marriage on June 1, 1963 to his wife Edith Francis Hord Hahn, and spent his life as a car collector and enthusiast.
Surviving is his wife Edith Francis Hahn of Florence, 1 son, Robert F. "Bob" (Levonne) Hahn of Union, 1 daughter, Elizabeth Ann (Stephen) Kinman of Burlington, 5 grandchildren, and 1 sister, Lydia Buchanan of Madison, TN.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family, followed by burial in the New Bethel Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2020