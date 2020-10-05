Ervin A. Funke
Xenia - Ervin A. Funke passed away on September 27th, 2020. He was born in Cincinnati, OH on July 13th, 1924. He is preceded in death by his parents Fred & Lula Funke and his brothers Howard & Edward. He is survived by his loving wife Marie; his children Ron (Judi), Diane (George), & Tom (Kim); his grandchildren Brian (Heather), Carrie (Chris), Betsy (Bryce), Melissa (Chris), Josh (Angela), & Jenna (Kevin); great-grandchildren Hayley (Adam), Dillon, Cole, Caden, Ethan, Lauren, Mercy, Micah, Wyatt, Gunnar, Claira, Cambri, & Coy; great-great-grandchildren Maria & Izac; and many special nieces and nephews.
Ervin served his nation in the Navy during World War II.
Visitation will be held at 10AM on October 10th with service to follow at 11AM at Spring Grove Funeral Home (4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223). Interment will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery. In honor of Ervin, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
.