Ervin Born
Camp Springs - Ervin Frank Born, age 82, passed away at his home Thursday, September 19, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Camp Springs who dedicated 50 plus years of his life to his community as a volunteer firefighter. He was also the owner of Valley View Auto Repair based at his home in Camp Springs. Preceded in death by parents, Ralph & Catherine Born and son, Myron Born. He is survived by his sons, Rodney (Bonnie) and Keith (Cindy) Born; daughter, Dee Dee (Marty) Schubert; daughter-in-law, Donna Born; grandchildren: Joshua, Ryan, Bryon, Mark, Emily, Arianna, KayLa, Zachary, JenNa, and Christopher; great-grandchildren: Danielle, Kaydence, Aubrielle, Hayden, and Harper. Visitation will be held at St. Joseph Church, Camp Springs on Monday, September 23rd from 9AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Camp Springs. Reception to follow at Camp Springs Firehouse. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to St. Joseph Church, 6833 4 Mile Rd, Melbourne, KY 41059. Arrangements entrusted to Alexandria Funeral Home. Online condolences can be given at alexandriafh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 21, 2019