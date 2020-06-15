Erwin Erhardt, Jr.
Cincinnati - Erwin F. Erhardt, Jr. loving husband of the late Norma Erhardt for 64 years. Beloved and cherished father of Erwin Erhardt, III, Cathy (Tom) Streicher, Laurette (Ken Wenzel) Erhardt, Rebecca (Keith) O'Leary, Lawrence Erhardt. Devoted grandfather of Sabrina (Brad) Frye. Cherished great-grandfather of Theodore "Teddy" and Gillian "Gigi" Frye. Dear brother of Elaine (the late Donald) Francis. He is survived by treasured nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Erwin and Laura Erhardt, Sr., siblings Virginia (Frank) DeWar, and his baby brother Raymond. Erwin passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the age of 98. Erwin was a World War II Veteran and member of the 83rd Infantry Division, which landed on Omaha Beach on June 18, 1944. The 83rd's campaigns included Northern France, Normandy, Rhineland, Ardennes-Alsace and Central Europe. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, from 4:00-6:30 p.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. Due to COVID-19 restrictions we will be allowing only 50 people in the funeral home at one time. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Covenant First Presbyterian Church, 717 Elm Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Interment to follow at Old St. Joseph Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.