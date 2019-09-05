|
Esther Averdick
Villa Hills - Esther S. Averdick of Fort Wright, KY passed away peacefully at St. Elizabeth Hospice with her family by her side. She was the only daughter of Laura and Frank Sommerkamp, Sr. She was 94. She enjoyed an idyllic childhood in the new city of Park Hills. She loved dancing, ice skating, tennis, doll collecting and assisting with her father's theatrical productions. She was also a Girl Scout.
After graduating from Notre Dame Academy she took a secretarial position with the Goodall Company in Cincinnati, a major manufacturer of uniforms for the United States Armed Forces in World War II. In early 1946, with several sorority sisters, she organized the first major post war dance in Northern Kentucky. It was held at the Summit Hills Country Club.
In 1948 she married Bob Averdick with whom she had five sons. Dedicated to being a good mother, housekeeper and cook she yet managed to find time to assist with civic and school activities as well as managing her son's Cub Scout troop. Her husband's illness necessitated her return to work in 1970. She soon took a position with the Citizen's National Bank as secretary to the president. She continued with the bank and its successors for over twenty years, retiring in 1994. Retirement allowed her to travel again. Travel took her to Jamaica, Hawaii, Bahama Islands, Canada as well as many points in the United States. New York City was her favorite. Retirement also allowed her time for many card clubs and other group activities.
She was preceded in death by her parents; youngest son, Captain Bill Averdick; brothers, Paul and Bill Sommerkamp; as well as her sisters-in-law, Ruth and Frances Sommerkamp. She is survived by her sons, Mike Averdick (John Gerwe), Steve Averdick (Ruth Appel Averdick), Gary Averdick and Joe Averdick (Liz Lavandero); daughter-in-law, Joan Lampke Averdick; special niece, Nell Brandner; brother, Frank Sommerkamp (Pat); as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, the youngest of which is her namesake. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
She instilled in her children a love of the performing arts as well as the simple pleasures of life such as good food, conversation and long walks.
The family wishes to express its deep appreciation to the long time caregivers at Madonna Manor and the staffs of St. Elizabeth Hospital and Hospice for their attentive and loving care.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Middendorf Funeral Home (3312 Madison Pike Fort Wright, KY 41017) from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will take place the following day, Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. Agnes Church at 11:30 AM. Burial will take place at Mother of God Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to Family Promise of Northern Kentucky 336 W. 9th Street Newport, KY 41071 and/or Arbor Youth Services 536 W 3rd Street Lexington, KY 40508. Online condolences can be left at www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 5, 2019