Esther Boehm
St. Bernard - BOEHM, Esther (nee Bauer). Beloved wife of the late Paul J. Boehm, loving mother of Paul (Donna) Boehm and Susan (Donald) Maier, cherished grandmother of Meredith and Madelyn Maier, dear sister of Marvin (Marjorie) Bauer. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the age of 85. Visitation will be held at St. Clement Church, 4534 Vine St., St. Bernard, Friday October 16th from 10AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com