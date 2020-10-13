1/1
Esther Boehm
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esther Boehm

St. Bernard - BOEHM, Esther (nee Bauer). Beloved wife of the late Paul J. Boehm, loving mother of Paul (Donna) Boehm and Susan (Donald) Maier, cherished grandmother of Meredith and Madelyn Maier, dear sister of Marvin (Marjorie) Bauer. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the age of 85. Visitation will be held at St. Clement Church, 4534 Vine St., St. Bernard, Friday October 16th from 10AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved