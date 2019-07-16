|
Esther Bonkowski
Cincinnati - Bonkowski, Esther (nee Rogers) Beloved wife of the late John Bonkowski. Loving mother of John (Shirley) Bonkowski, Mary (Tim) Staggs and Michael Bonkowski. Cherished grandma of Penny Bonkowski, Erin Bonkowski, Zachary Bonkowski, Christopher Henderson, and Kimberly Ellenburg. Cherished great grandma of Colton Ellenburg, Gunner Ellenburg and Noah Bonkowski. Dear sister of Jerry Wise, Kay Taylor, Sheila Edwards and the late Martha Sinks, Linda Denherder, Jimmy Wise, Buddy Rogers, and Pat Wise. Passed away on July 13th at the age of 91. Visitation Thursday July 18th from 10am until time of Funeral Service at 12pm at Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave (Westwood). Memorials may be made to . www.neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 16, 2019