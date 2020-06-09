Esther "Ruth" Cavanaugh
Villa Hills - Ester "Ruth" Cavanaugh, 92, of Villa Hills, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Madonna Manor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Cavanaugh (2005) and parents, Jasper and Mildred Rowland. Survivors include her son, Leonard "Len" Cavanaugh, Jr. of Villa Hills. Graveside Service is on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 3:00 PM in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, KY 41018. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.