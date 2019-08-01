|
Esther Marie Biehn
Cincinnati - Esther Marie (nee Wertz) Biehn beloved wife of the late Robert "Bob" Lewis Biehn, devoted mother of Robert "Butch" K. Biehn (Christy) and Cheryl "Cheri" A. Oelling (Steve), loving grandmother of Lauren Wenker (Josh), Briana Reyes (Joell), Lukas Biehn, Steven Oelling, Brian Oelling (Brittany) and great grandmother of Keegan Wenker, Killian Wenker, Finnegan Wenker, Parker Reyes, Delilah Reyes, Emma Oelling, Elaina Oelling and expecting great grandchild #8, dear sister Helen Leibrook (the late Gene) and the late Jack Wertz (Shirley). July 29, 2019. Age 85 years. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10-10:30 AM at Arlington Memorial Gardens, 2145 Compton Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231 where funeral services will be held Saturday at 10:30 AM. Memorials may be directed to . Bolton & Lunsford Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 1, 2019