|
|
Esther V. Kuhn Ruehl
Colerain Twp. - Esther V. Kuhn Ruehl. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert F. Ruehl for 68 years. Devoted mother of the late Ronald Ruehl, Gilbert A. (Kathleen) Ruehl, and Cynthia Ruehl. Cherished grandmother of Tiffany (Marco) Fernandes, Samantha Ruehl, Nathan (Nicole) Ruehl Rees, and Shannon Temple. Loving great-grandmother of Madelyn, Makenna, Lucas, and Leo. Dear sister of the late Donald Kuhn. Esther passed away on May 2, 2019 at the age of 94 years. Eighty-three year member of Monfort Hts. United Methodist Church. Member of the VFW Gailey Post #7340 Auxiliary. Twenty-nine year volunteer at Son Ministries Food Pantry. Also volunteered at Meals on Wheels. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, May 6th at 11 AM at the Monfort Hts. United Methodist Church, 3682 West Fork Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45247. Interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to Monfort Hts. United Methodist Church Endowment Fund or to the Salvation Army. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) assisting the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 4, 2019