Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Monfort Hts. United Methodist Church
3682 West Fork Rd
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Interment
Monday, May 6, 2019
Arlington Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Ruehl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther V. Kuhn Ruehl

Obituary Condolences

Esther V. Kuhn Ruehl Obituary
Esther V. Kuhn Ruehl

Colerain Twp. - Esther V. Kuhn Ruehl. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert F. Ruehl for 68 years. Devoted mother of the late Ronald Ruehl, Gilbert A. (Kathleen) Ruehl, and Cynthia Ruehl. Cherished grandmother of Tiffany (Marco) Fernandes, Samantha Ruehl, Nathan (Nicole) Ruehl Rees, and Shannon Temple. Loving great-grandmother of Madelyn, Makenna, Lucas, and Leo. Dear sister of the late Donald Kuhn. Esther passed away on May 2, 2019 at the age of 94 years. Eighty-three year member of Monfort Hts. United Methodist Church. Member of the VFW Gailey Post #7340 Auxiliary. Twenty-nine year volunteer at Son Ministries Food Pantry. Also volunteered at Meals on Wheels. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, May 6th at 11 AM at the Monfort Hts. United Methodist Church, 3682 West Fork Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45247. Interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to Monfort Hts. United Methodist Church Endowment Fund or to the Salvation Army. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) assisting the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul R. Young Funeral Home
Download Now