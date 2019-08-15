Services
Delhi - Esther Van Fossen, beloved wife of the late Joseph Van Fossen, loving mother of Bruce (Pat) Hoffman, Vince Hoffman and the late Sharon Faulkner, grandmother of 13 including Rhonda (Jordan) Bohrer, Scott (Tammi), Christian (Megan), Justin (Tara) and Max (Amber) Hoffman, great grandmother of 8, last of the 12 children of Carl and Hazel Bonapfel. Died, Monday, August 12, 2019, age 93. Relatives and friends are invited to the Funeral Mass, Monday, August 19, 10:30 AM, Holy Family Church, Price Hill. Burial to follow in St Joseph Old Cemetery. No flowers please. Make donations to Holy Family Church, 814 Hawthorne Ave, Cincinnati (45205). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 15, 2019
