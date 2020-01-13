|
|
Esther Wolff
Cincinnati - Esther Wolff, 102, died peacefully on January 10, 2020, after a long life well lived. Esther was born on a farm in Delhi Township, the daughter of Joseph and Anna Lipps. She was preceded in death by loving husbands, Clarence Fischesser and Harold Wolff. Her life reflects more than a century lived as a kind, gentle, generous and loving soul, who never hesitated to put others' needs ahead of her own. A smiling, upbeat, strong woman, Esther was ready to help, and care for, family and friends. Esther was an accountant, then a homemaker and an Army wife, and, always, a caregiver. She is survived by two daughters Carol and Christine; a son Gary and his wife Pam; grandchildren Julie (Tim), Amanda (Joshua ), and Zachary (Bethany); great-grandchildren Lily, Jonah and Eli, and Ella and Josie; two sisters, JoAnne (Joe) Groh and Anna Mae Barhorst; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation at Saint Bartholomew Church, 9375 Winton Road, 45231 on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9:30 until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Donations to the . Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020