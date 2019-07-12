|
Esther Zellner (nee Martin)
Anderson Twp. - Esther Zellner (nee Martin) age 81 of Anderson Twp., died July 11, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard E. Zellner Sr., devoted mother of Rick (Barb) Zellner, Kelly (Tom) Kaucher, Holly (Bob) Curington, and the late Randy Zellner, loving grandmother of Scott, Chad, Adam, Allie, Lana, Jessica, Bobby, Austin, and Ciera, great-grandmother of 7, and dear sister of Ginny Lehman, Bobby Martin, and the late Gene and Bill Martin. Funeral service will be held at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Saturday, July 13 at 4 pm. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Saturday from 2:30 to 4 pm.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 12, 2019