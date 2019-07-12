Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Zellner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther (Martin) Zellner

Add a Memory
Esther (Martin) Zellner Obituary
Esther Zellner (nee Martin)

Anderson Twp. - Esther Zellner (nee Martin) age 81 of Anderson Twp., died July 11, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard E. Zellner Sr., devoted mother of Rick (Barb) Zellner, Kelly (Tom) Kaucher, Holly (Bob) Curington, and the late Randy Zellner, loving grandmother of Scott, Chad, Adam, Allie, Lana, Jessica, Bobby, Austin, and Ciera, great-grandmother of 7, and dear sister of Ginny Lehman, Bobby Martin, and the late Gene and Bill Martin. Funeral service will be held at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Saturday, July 13 at 4 pm. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Saturday from 2:30 to 4 pm.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now