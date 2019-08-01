Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Arlington Memorial Gardens
Ethel "Gay" Dossenback


1932 - 2019
Ethel "Gay" Dossenback Obituary
Ethel "Gay" Dossenback

Colerain Twp. - Ethel "Gay" G. Dossenback (nee Hanks), June 10, 1932- July 31, 2019. Born in Lenior, North Carolina of Locke and Clarice (nee Lackey) Hanks. Beloved wife of Norbert Dossenback for 58 years. Devoted mother of Christopher (JoAnn) Dossenback and Stephen (Jill) Dossenback. Dear sister of Nancy, Lillian "Pinky" and Charles "Brother" (Sue) Hanks. Special grandmother of Desiree (Nate) Bertenshaw and great grandmother of Landen, David "DJ", Ashton and Noah. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her sisters. Visitation will take place at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Saturday (Aug 3) from 10am until time of funeral service at 11am., with burial immediately following at Arlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Queen City Hospice and Palliative Care, 4055 Executive Park Drive Suite 240 Cincinnati, Ohio 45241. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 1, 2019
